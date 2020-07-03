Actor Rahul Bhat Blasts Trolls Who Mistook Him As Alia Bhatt's Half Brother & Tagged Him 'Nonsense'

Actor Rahul Bhat has lashed out at trolls for mistaking him as Alia Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt, and subsequently dragging him in nepotism row.

Ever since the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput earlier this month, Alia has been at the receiving end of heavy criticism on social media, like many Bollywood celebrities who accused of promoting nepotism and scuttling the chances of outsiders.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, “If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate. She is a brilliant, gifted actor, she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders. Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to.” (sic)





Alia’s mother Soni Razdan came forward in support of Rahul and retweeted his post.



On Monday, netizens slammed Mahesh Bhatt, holding him responsible for demeaning Sushant's mental condition and threatening to boycott his upcoming directorial Sadak 2.

Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.