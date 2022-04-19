Actor Rajashekar's Daughter Shivani Rajashekar To Take Part in Femina Miss India Pageant

Legendary actor Rajashekar’s daughter Shivani Rajashekar is embarking on a new journey. The Adbhutham actor announced on her official Instagram handle that she would take part in the Femina Miss India Pageant this year.

The actor posted a series of stunning pictures of herself and wrote, “Embarking on a new journey. Wish me luck! Thank you so much for this wonderful opportunity, Miss India Org. Grateful and honoured. All the very best to all the lovely ladies (Including me) representing their respective states for the auditions today and the amazing journey ahead.”

The actor is a doctor by profession, very much like her father. Last year, she starred in Mallik Ram’s Adbhutam, which also had Teja Sajja. The film had a direct OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shivani regularly delights her fans with her Instagram posts and often makes a style statement with her fashion. She recently shared on Instagram a beautiful photo in which she is wearing a golden saree. Her fans hope that with her drop-dead-gorgeous looks, Shivani goes very far in the Miss India pageant.

The actor has given impressive performances in movies like Nenjukku Needhi starring Udhanidhi Stalin and Anbarivu starring Hippo Tamizha. She was also featured in the critically acclaimed WWW, which was directed by KV Guhan.

Shivani will also star in the much-anticipated thriller, Shekhar.

The movie will be directed by Lalith and has Shivani’s father in the titular role. Shivani will be seen doing a cameo role in the film, which will hit theatres next month. It will be her first film alongside her father.

