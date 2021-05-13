Actor Rajev Paul Hospitalised After Covid-19 Symptoms Showed No Signs of Healing

TV actor Rajev Paul, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, on Wednesday said he was hospitalised after his health showed no signs of improvement. The actor himself informed of his hospitalisation with a post on Instagram. Paul, who features on the TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2, is undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

“Before things go out of hands…or when things go out of hands…it’s better to put them in capable hands. My fever wasn’t coming down…so had to get myself admitted to #Kokilaben #AmbaniHospital at Andheri. Here in the hands of very capable doctors and management. Started with #remdesivir and other #medicines," he posted.

The former Bigg Boss contestant thanked actor-director Satish Kaushik for convincing him to get hospitalised, and also expressed gratitude towards his brother Rakesh Paul. “@rakesh_insta_paul @rakheekukie thanks for doing this and @satishkaushik2178 Ji Thank you for convincing me to come here… Right decision at right time happens coz you have right people in your life.. Thank you all for keeping me in your #prayers would request you to pray for all that are unwell world over… We will be safe ..when all are safe….." he wrote.

Rajev plays the role of Giriraj Oswal in new show Sasural Simar Ka 2, which is being shot in Agra. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 6 alongwith ex-wife Delnaaz Irani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here