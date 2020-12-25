Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalised Following Severe Fluctuations in Blood Pressure

Superstar Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Friday following severe fluctuations in blood pressure. He was shooting for a film in Hyderabad. However, the film shoot was put to halt after crew members tested positive for coronavirus . The actor's COVID reports came negative and he showed no symptoms.

A statement issued by Apollo Hospital read, “Mr. Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19 . Mr. Rajnikanth was tested on December 22 for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then, he isolated himself and was monitored closely.

"Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19 , his Blood Pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Announcement : During routine testing at #Annaathe shoot 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar @rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed. — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) December 23, 2020

