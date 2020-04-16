Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away, Kareena Kapoor Khan Misses Her Girl Gang During Lockdown

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and Bollywood/Hollywood, has died at the age of 65. Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and step son of ad man Alyque Padamsee, Chowdhry died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Read: Theatre and Film Actor Ranjit Chowdhry Passes Away

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora make an inseparable girl gang that never misses a chance to hang out together. But this coronavirus lockdown has separated them and Kareena is having a hard time dealing with it. Kareena shared a throwback picture of the four of them, walking in style, and said, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables 😭 Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday."

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Deal with Being Away From Her Girl Gang During Lockdown

Aditya Narayan was last seen as the host of the 11th season of Indian Idol. One of the biggest reasons for the show making headlines was the rumour that Aditya was supposedly dating judge Neha Kakkar and the two were to get married. The wedding gimmick had sent viewers in a tizzy. Aditya has now explained in an interview that it was done for additional entertainment quotient.

Read: Aditya Narayan on Staging Wedding Gimmick with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol: We Were Just Doing Our Jobs

It seems actor Arjun Kapoor is bored of wearing pyjamas during the ongoing lockdown. So, on Wednesday, he switched to wearing basic blue jeans at home, teamed with a blue T-shirt. Taking to his Instagram story, Arjun posted a picture where he strikes a dressed-up pose.

Read: Haila, Arjun Kapoor Wears 'Jeans Pant' After One Month; Check Out His Hilarious Post

Actor Kartik Aaryan knows how to hog the limelight. Be it his monologues or his just-launched chat show Koki Poochega, Kartik does it like a pro. Now, a picture shared by the Love Aaj Kal actor is making rounds on social media wherein he is compared to Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte.

Read: Kartik Aaryan’s Bearded Look Reminds Netizens of Money Heist's Professor

Follow @News18Movies for more