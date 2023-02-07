Actor Ravi Teja is basking in the success of his latest movie Dhamaka. The action-comedy has collected over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. With this film, Ravi Teja has ended his lacklustre performance at the box office. Although Dhamaka received mixed reviews, the film still managed to attract film buffs to the theatres. Fans have loved Ravi Teja’s performance in the film as he portrayed the double roles of Swamy Vivekananda Rao and Anand Chakravarthy.

In addition to Ravi Teja, Dhamaka boasts a talented cast which includes Jayaram, Sreelala, Sachin Khedekar and Rao Ramesh. The film was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. The remarkable thing is that Dhamaka raked in the moolah despite stiff competition from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of the Water.

After completing its run at the box office, Dhamaka was released on OTT platform Netflix on January 22.

Telugu star Ravi Teja has certainly revived his acting career with Dhamaka.

Ravi Teja has come a long way since making his debut in Srinu Vaitla’s Nee Kosam in 1999. He is now considered as a mass entertainer and a star of the Telugu film industry. Ravi Teja, who began his career as an assistant director, has starred in more than 50 films so far and has delivered several blockbusters. His memorable films include Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Khadgam, Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, Venky, Naa Autograph, Bhadra, Vikramarkudu, Kick, Krishna, Mirapakay and Balupu among others.

Ravi Teja was last seen in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. In the film, Ravi Teja essayed the character of ACP Vikram Sagar, brother of Veerayya. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie was released on the occasion of Sankranti festival on January 13. Waltair Veerayya’s cast includes Ravi Teja, Catherine Theresa, Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles.

