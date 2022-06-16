Actor Redin Kingsley Confident About Nelson Dilipkumar Helming Thalaivar 169

Writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar failed to impress the audience with Vijay’s Beast. Beast was lambasted by critics and audience alike for its weak screenplay, over-the-top action sequences etc. Despite the dismal performance, actor Redin Kingsley, Nelson’s friend, feels that Thalaivar 169 (Nelson’s upcoming project) will be successful.

According to Redin, a lot of discussions are happening around Thalaivar 169. He said that this time Nelson’s complete focus is on the screenplay of the Rajinikanth-starrer. Redin is confident that Nelson will make a strong comeback with Thalaivar 169.

Not much is known about Thalaivar 169 as of now. Rajinikanth and Shivarajkumar are part of this film. Thalaivar 169 is bankrolled by Sun pictures and is expected to release in April next year. According to reports, Rajinikanth will start shooting for this film in August.

Despite these reports, the news is yet to be confirmed by filmmakers. Nelson is currently busy with the pre-production work of this film. Reportedly, he is preparing the final draft of this script now. According to reports, Thalaivar 169 will be a full-fledged action drama. More details about the film will be revealed once the shooting starts.

Seasoned comedians Vadivelu and Priyanka Arulmohan are also part of the project, reports say. Anirudh Ravichander will compose music for this film, his fourth collaboration with Nelson and third with Rajinikanth.

