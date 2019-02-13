English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Richard Gere Becomes Father For the Second Time at 69
Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva, a 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist, gave birth to the couple's first child recently.
Image: Instagram
Hollywood actor Richard Gere has reportedly become a father once again, at the age of 69, after his wife Alejandra Silva gave birth to a boy. This is Gere’s first child with Alejandra. He already has a 19-year-old son from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell.
Alejandra, a 35-year-old Spanish publicist and activist, had broken the news of her pregnancy by posting a picture on Instagram, “A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.”
In the photo, the Hollywood couple can be seen taking blessings from the Dalai Lama. The Pretty Woman star is a Buddhist and a longtime friend of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader.
Alejandra has a son with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland, reported CNN. Richard and Alejandra married last year after dating since 2015, shortly after she finalized her divorce. Alejandra is originally from Spain and her father is Ignacio Silva, the former vice president of the Real Madrid Football Club.
Richard hogged the headlines earlier this year, when he was countersued for trying to “steal” a project from his producing partners, Random Acts Entertainment, just days after he sued them for allegedly trying to extort him.
