Actor Rinku Rajguru Can't do Yoga, For This Cute Kitten Keeps Interrupting Her

Marathi actor Rinku Rajguru, best known for her role in the hit Marathi film Sairat, remains active on social media. She shares pictures and videos on her social media handle, besides of course the updates on her upcoming projects. Recently, she posted on her Instagram handle a video wherein she is doing yoga. The clip has gone viral. However, viewers could also see that someone was trying to interrupt her Yoga session. And this someone was a cute little cat, not letting Rinku do her Yoga.

As soon as Rinku tries to perform a yoga asana, the kitten comes close to her. The actor tries to keep the kitten away from her multiple times, but it does not seem to be ready to stay away from Rinku. Seems like the cat has decided to not let the actor perform Yoga. Sharing this adorable video on her Instagram handle, she wrote: “Sunday, The day planned a lot but do nothing”. She has also used some emoticons in the caption. This video was posted two days ago and has received a lot of love and attention from the people on Instagram.

It has already got more than one lakh views and a lot of comments. One of the users said, “These kids so adorable”, another one has said “Jevha as scheduled fiscutna tevha khup rag yeto jyachya sobatcha planning kela sto ani toch vyakti welevr gayab asto tr khupch”. A third one wrote, “This is what happens”.

Many have also used emoticons to express their views about this video. Rinku is fond of animals as shown in the pictures and videos that she shares of herself with cats and dogs. Before this clip, she had shared a very cute video with a dog.

