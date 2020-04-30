Actor Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised in Mumbai; Brother Randhir Confirms He Is Not Keeping Well

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The exact cause of his hospitalisation is not known yet.

"It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning," Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to News18.

When asked if it was an emergency, Randhir said, "That's why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side."

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.

The actor had later apprised his fans of his health on social media. He was shooting in Delhi at the time when he caught the infection because of pollution.

"Dear family, friends, foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health. Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalised," he had tweeted.

Dear family,friends,foes and followers. I have been overwhelmed by all your concern about my health.Thank you. I have been filming in Delhi past 18 days and because of the Pollution and my low count of neutrophils, I caught an infection whereby I had to be hospitalized. (1)..... — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 4, 2020

The actor had flown to New York in September 2018 and returned after almost a year in 2019. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor in his battle with the deadly disease. Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt had also paid visit to the veteran actor in NYC.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', in which he will feature with Deepika Padukone.