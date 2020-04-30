Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 After Long Battle With Leukemia

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today after a long battle with leukemia. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The actor died peacefully at 8:45am, surrounded by his loving wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," read a statement from Rishi Kapoor's family.

"He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

The family also urged the actor's well-wishers to respect the laws that are in force in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force."

On Wednesday night, Randhir confirmed to News18 that Rishi Kapoor was not keeping well.

"It's true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side," he had said.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.

The actor had flown to New York in September 2018 and returned after almost a year in 2019. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor in his battle with the deadly disease. Ranbir and his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt had also paid visit to the veteran actor in NYC.

Rishi Kapoor had recently announced his new project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', in which he was supposed to feature with Deepika Padukone.