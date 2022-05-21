Actor RJ Balaji Takes a Dig at Rajinikanth Films For Wrong Portrayal of Women

Tamil actor Balaji Patturaj, popularly known as RJ Balaji hogged limelight following the success of his recent films like LKG and Mookkuthi Amman. There is a lot of anticipation among his fans for his upcoming film Veetla Vishesham. Well-known Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has bankrolled the film in association with Zee Studios.

The movie is co-directed and scripted by Balaji. It’s a Tamil remake of the hit 2018 Hindi film Badhaai Ho. The movie will be released in theatres in June and the makers are busy in the promotion of the movie.

At a recent pre-release event of the movie at a private college in Chennai RJ Balaji took a dig at Rajinikanth films for wrong portrayal of women and it has stirred a controversy.

Balaji said that Rajinikanth starrer Mannan, which released in 1992, portrays Vijayashanthi, a successful businesswoman as arrogant and a bad character, while Khushbu who plays the role of a wife and prepares coffee for her husband to be a good person. He took a shot at another Rajinikanth film Padayappa for showing Soundarya, who is sweet and does housework, as a good person. According to Balaji, Ramya Krishnan, who played Neelambari, a US educated woman was shown in a bad light in this 1999 movie. Balaji said that movies need to change how they portray strong and independent women.

The video from the film’s promotional event has gone viral and it has garnered around 2 lakh views on Twitter.

The radio jockey turned actor praised Ajith’s Ner Kinda Parvai. Balaji’s speech at the college event was received well by the students.

However, it has created a controversy and the speech is going viral on social media. While Balaji is being appreciated by many for pointing out mistakes in his field despite being an actor, many of Rajinikanth fans have expressed their displeasure. He is being complimented for being transparent about the important topic.

