The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Tamil actor Robo Shankar for keeping two Alexandrine parakeets at his Chennai residence. These parakeets were recently spotted in a couple of videos shared by the actor’s family on social media. Based on a complaint filed against Shankar, the authorities inspected the actor’s residence in Chennai’s Valasaravakkam last week and seized the two parakeets. These parakeets are protected under Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. An official from the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Crime Control Bureau revealed more about this in a conversation with Indianexpress.com. He told the media portal that the Velaikkaran actor was in Sri Lanka for shooting, at the time of the inspection. The official added that Shankar had appeared at their office on Friday after returning to the city.

He also added that Shankar was very cooperative throughout the investigation, and revealed that he didn’t know it was illegal to keep the birds. The official further clarified that there is no question of permission here, as it is illegal to keep such native wild animals at home. Despite the fact that it was an act of ignorance and nothing intentional, officials have imposed a penalty, since the birds are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. He said that it’s not just Shankar, many people are unaware of such things and keep exotic species at home. “He has informed us that he will spread awareness about such things going forward,” the official concluded. He added that the birds are currently at the Guindy National Park in Chennai and will be released in the wild in a few days. Shankar has not shared any details about this incident on social media.

Shankar dominated headlines for his recently-released family entertainer, titled Kodai, directed by Raajaselvam. This film revolved around a gang who robbed a large donation amount, which was required for an orphanage for needy children. How do the protagonist (Karthick Singa) and his friends recover this donation amount after facing an endless spree of dangerous twists and turns? This question forms the core theme of Kodai which was lauded for its message, action sequences, acting performances and music.

