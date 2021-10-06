Actor Ruchira Jadhav Performs on 'Bendover' Trend in Nauwari Saree, Fans Love It

Actor Ruchika Jadhav became a household name in Maharashtra through her show ‘Majhya Navryachi Bayko’. She remains very active on social media and shares pictures and videos with her fans there. Now, following a trend, the actor has shared on her Instagram a video wherein she has also introduced her own twist. She can be seen doing the “Bendover" trend in a Nauwari saree. This is a very popular trend on Instagram that several stars have followed and performed on till now.

Ruchira’s special twist to this trend has been loved by her fans and it has gone viral. Not just that, the actor is also being praised by the netizens. The actor is wearing a red Nauwari saree, which makes her look even more gorgeous. She is also wearing traditional jewellery with the saree. This Marathi Mulgi avatar of Ruchika on an English song is grabbing a lot of attention.

Posting the video, Ruchira wrote in the caption: “How about bend over in Nauwari” with Nauwari written in Hindi. She also wrote that she is just groovin. The video has received more than 25,000 likes while the comment section is flooded with positive remarks from the fans. One of the users wrote: “That beautiful navel”. Another wrote: “Mast sari look”. A third user called Ruchi the queen of Instagram and said that most of her posts are adorable.

Ruchira got appreciation for the character ‘Maya’ that she played in the show ‘Majhya Navryachi Bayko’. Apart from the work that she does, her fans also love her for her posts, including dance, yoga videos and photoshoots.

