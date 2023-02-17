Actor and social activist Rupesh Rajanna dominated the headlines recently after he invited late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Revanath to the Kannada Kunita Kannada Rajyotsava program. Kannada Rajyotsava is referred to as the Kannada foundation day. This year, Vasantahabba will be organised on February 25, Saturday, near Brigade Road, Bangalore. Rajanna reached Puneeth’s house recently and gave his wife an invitation to the festival. Rupesh tweeted the pictures of his visit with some of his colleagues to Puneeth’s home. Rupesh wrote that Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar had also been invited to this festival which will start from 5:30 pm onwards. He requested every Kannada-speaking person to participate in this program. One of the major highlights of this festival will be a DJ program which will be replete with Kannada chartbusters.

This respectful gesture for inviting Puneeth’s wife by Rupesh has made social media users extremely happy. They showered compliments on this tweet and applauded the gesture of inviting their favourite actor’s significant other.

ದೇವ್ರು ಒಳ್ಳೇದು ಮಾಡ್ಲಿ— J Bruno D'Souza/ಜಾನ್ಸನ್ ಬ್ರೂನೋ ಡಿ ಸೋಜ (@JBrunoDSouza) February 16, 2023

Rupesh has not stopped at only inviting Puneeth’s wife to the Kannada Kunita Kannada Rajyotsava. He has also displayed Appu’s photo (Puneeth was lovingly referred to as Appu by his fans) on the posters of the Kannada Kunita Kannada Rajyotsava Program. Social media users considered this as one of the brilliant promotional strategies for promoting this festival. They opined that displaying the image of one of the most iconic stars in Kannada cinema on the festival’s poster would play an important role in attracting a large footfall.

Apart from organising the Kannada Kunita Kannada Rajyotsava, Rupesh was also in the spotlight after he appeared as one of the guests on the quarter finale of Nannamma Superstar. Other contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9, i.e. Roopesh Shetty, Kavyashree Gowda and Aryavardhan were also invited to this episode. This episode remained one of the most loved as all four renowned celebrities engaged in fun banter with the contestants. The audience got to see the humorous side of Rupesh who performed a humorous act with Srujan Lokesh, one of the judges in this show.

Read all the Latest Movies News here