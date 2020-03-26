Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta's Baby Boy has Finally Arrived, See Pics

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and wife Nirali Mehta welcomed their firstborn on Thursday. The new father Ruslaan took to social media to share the good news.

In multiple images posted by the actor, we get a glimpse of the new parents with their doting baby boy. In the second pic, Ruslaan is looking at his child with gleaming eyes. The last photograph of the baby sleeping is surely for keeps.

“CHOTA BABY HAS ARRIVED I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3,4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chota baby will only brighten your day. I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chota baby is a super hero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is. I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children,” he penned for the post.

The news was welcomed with oodles of love and open arms as the comments section started to flood instantly with wishes congratulating the couple.

Comedian Gaurav Gera wrote, “Welcome chota hero." Actress Vahbiz Dorabjee commented, "Congratulations..Your prince has arrived."

“Congratulationsssss. @ruslaanmumtaz & welcome Rus jr," said singer Aditi Singh Sharma. Actress Debina Bonnerjee wished and wrote,“God bless you. So so happy for you. Chota baby."

The Balika Vadhu actor had announced Nirali's pregnancy on Instagram along with a heart-warming message. Sharing an adorable picture featuring wife, he wrote, "2020: THE RISE OF THE CHOTA BABY. 16yrs back when we had met, you were my chota baby @niralirm. Cheers to the Chota Baby. Releasing in April 2020 only in Mumbai, India."

Ruslaan and Nirali were dating for many years before they finally tied the knot on February 14, 2014.

Before his endeavour in television, Ruslaan ventured into Bollywood as well. He has appeared in films like MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar and Dangerous Ishhq. He made his small-screen debut in 2013 with Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara and was seen in daily soaps like Balika Vadhu and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

Follow @News18Movies for more