English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Russell Crowe Raises $3.7 Million at 'Divorce Auction', Sells Gladiator Sword, Chariot
The first big-ticket item to be sold was the famous "Gladiator" breastplate, whose going started at USD 20,000, but finally went at USD 125,000. The wrist cuffs matching the breastplate went under the gavel for USD 32,000.
File photo of actor Russell Crowe in 2016. (Reuters)
London: Veteran actor Russell Crowe has raised USD 3.7 million from his 'The Art of Divorce' auction.
The actor marked his erstwhile wedding anniversary with former wife actor Danielle Spencer and his 54th birthday by selling off movie memorabilia, Australian art, 28 watches and other unusual items, The Guardian reported.
Sotheby Australia auction house presided over the event at Elston Room in Redfern's Carriageworks in New South Wales.
The first big-ticket item to be sold was the famous "Gladiator" breastplate, whose going started at USD 20,000, but finally went at USD 125,000. The wrist cuffs matching the breastplate went under the gavel for USD 32,000.
While the wooden sword for USD 20,000 and the metal one for USD 70,000, the chariot from the Oscar-winning film was sold for USD 65,000.
Besides "Gladiator" paraphernalia, many costumes that Crowe had worn in his films were also up for grabs - with Royal Navy dress blues from "Master and Commander" being sold for USD 115,000, the blue sleeveless vest from "Les Miserables" fetching USD 12,000 and the primeval leather jockstrap from "Cinderella Man", which was expected to be purchased for a menial USD 500 and USD 600, finally going for USD 7,000 thanks to eager phone bidders.
The mosasaur skull Crowe picked up from actor Leonardo DiCaprio via the late Cretaceous period was sold for USD 65,000.
A 17th century Flemish tapestry fetched USD 24,000, a pair of 18th century duelling pistols raised USD 26,000 and a bronze warship cannon earned USD 20,000.
The highest earnings of the auction night went to Crowe's collection of Australian artwork with a still life Bush Flowers by Margaret Olley that went at USD 70,000 to the top earner painting by Charles Blackman, The Suitor for USD 360,000.
Twenty-eight watches were also the part of the line-up, where a non-functional Armani watch was sold for USD 1,100 and a Rolex that fetched USD 40,000.
Crowe also took to Twitter to case the net earnings from the sale and thanked the buyers.
"The Art of Divorce... In case anyone is interested... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing... And a bunch of stuff I didn't really want to sell coming home... Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift. Hope you are happy and busy," the actor wrote.
Crowe separated from Spencer in October 2012. They have two sons Charles, 15 and Tennyson, 12 together.
Also Watch
The actor marked his erstwhile wedding anniversary with former wife actor Danielle Spencer and his 54th birthday by selling off movie memorabilia, Australian art, 28 watches and other unusual items, The Guardian reported.
Sotheby Australia auction house presided over the event at Elston Room in Redfern's Carriageworks in New South Wales.
The first big-ticket item to be sold was the famous "Gladiator" breastplate, whose going started at USD 20,000, but finally went at USD 125,000. The wrist cuffs matching the breastplate went under the gavel for USD 32,000.
While the wooden sword for USD 20,000 and the metal one for USD 70,000, the chariot from the Oscar-winning film was sold for USD 65,000.
Besides "Gladiator" paraphernalia, many costumes that Crowe had worn in his films were also up for grabs - with Royal Navy dress blues from "Master and Commander" being sold for USD 115,000, the blue sleeveless vest from "Les Miserables" fetching USD 12,000 and the primeval leather jockstrap from "Cinderella Man", which was expected to be purchased for a menial USD 500 and USD 600, finally going for USD 7,000 thanks to eager phone bidders.
The mosasaur skull Crowe picked up from actor Leonardo DiCaprio via the late Cretaceous period was sold for USD 65,000.
A 17th century Flemish tapestry fetched USD 24,000, a pair of 18th century duelling pistols raised USD 26,000 and a bronze warship cannon earned USD 20,000.
The highest earnings of the auction night went to Crowe's collection of Australian artwork with a still life Bush Flowers by Margaret Olley that went at USD 70,000 to the top earner painting by Charles Blackman, The Suitor for USD 360,000.
Twenty-eight watches were also the part of the line-up, where a non-functional Armani watch was sold for USD 1,100 and a Rolex that fetched USD 40,000.
Crowe also took to Twitter to case the net earnings from the sale and thanked the buyers.
"The Art of Divorce... In case anyone is interested... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing... And a bunch of stuff I didn't really want to sell coming home... Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift. Hope you are happy and busy," the actor wrote.
Crowe separated from Spencer in October 2012. They have two sons Charles, 15 and Tennyson, 12 together.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|4
|India
|7
|2
|3
|12
|1
|Australia
|31
|25
|28
|84
|2
|England
|19
|19
|9
|47
|3
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|7
|10
|23
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|South Africa
|4
|1
|4
|9
|8
|Wales
|3
|4
|3
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|16
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Singapore
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- GoPro Fusion Review: Takes 360-Degree Videos to a New Level
- Quantico: It's Karaoke Time For Priyanka Chopra, Marlee Matlin, Russell Tovey and Alan Powell
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- A Quiet Place Movie Review: John Krasinski Provides A Masterclass In Horror Filmmaking
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation