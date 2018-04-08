Veteran actor Russell Crowe has raised USD 3.7 million from his 'The Art of Divorce' auction.The actor marked his erstwhile wedding anniversary with former wife actor Danielle Spencer and his 54th birthday by selling off movie memorabilia, Australian art, 28 watches and other unusual items, The Guardian reported.Sotheby Australia auction house presided over the event at Elston Room in Redfern's Carriageworks in New South Wales.The first big-ticket item to be sold was the famous "Gladiator" breastplate, whose going started at USD 20,000, but finally went at USD 125,000. The wrist cuffs matching the breastplate went under the gavel for USD 32,000.While the wooden sword for USD 20,000 and the metal one for USD 70,000, the chariot from the Oscar-winning film was sold for USD 65,000.Besides "Gladiator" paraphernalia, many costumes that Crowe had worn in his films were also up for grabs - with Royal Navy dress blues from "Master and Commander" being sold for USD 115,000, the blue sleeveless vest from "Les Miserables" fetching USD 12,000 and the primeval leather jockstrap from "Cinderella Man", which was expected to be purchased for a menial USD 500 and USD 600, finally going for USD 7,000 thanks to eager phone bidders.The mosasaur skull Crowe picked up from actor Leonardo DiCaprio via the late Cretaceous period was sold for USD 65,000.A 17th century Flemish tapestry fetched USD 24,000, a pair of 18th century duelling pistols raised USD 26,000 and a bronze warship cannon earned USD 20,000.The highest earnings of the auction night went to Crowe's collection of Australian artwork with a still life Bush Flowers by Margaret Olley that went at USD 70,000 to the top earner painting by Charles Blackman, The Suitor for USD 360,000.Twenty-eight watches were also the part of the line-up, where a non-functional Armani watch was sold for USD 1,100 and a Rolex that fetched USD 40,000.Crowe also took to Twitter to case the net earnings from the sale and thanked the buyers."The Art of Divorce... In case anyone is interested... $3.7m at the coal face and around $350k of conversations ongoing... And a bunch of stuff I didn't really want to sell coming home... Not a bad hourly rate for a 5 hour shift. Hope you are happy and busy," the actor wrote.Crowe separated from Spencer in October 2012. They have two sons Charles, 15 and Tennyson, 12 together.