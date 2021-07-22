Actor Sachiin Joshi Wins Case Against Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold

In a long-standing court battle with Raj Kundra and Satyug Gold, actor Sachiin Joshi has won. The court directed that Satyug Gold hands over the possession of 1 kg gold as well as pay Joshi a sum of Rs. 3,00,000 as cost towards legal proceedings to Joshi.

“My legal battle was merely a representation of many of the investors of Satyug Gold who have invested in the gold scheme at a discounted rate, only to never receive the gold,” averred actor-entrepreneur Sachiin Joshi, who, after paying Rs 18,57,870 on March 25, 2014, had been asked by the then Shilpa Shetty - Raj Kundra promoted Satyug Gold to pay a penalty of Rs 25,50,000 in order to collect the gold for which an amount of Rs 18,57,870 had already been paid to them six years ago.

“I was asked to pay Rs 25 lakh to collect Rs 18,57,870 gold after six years of my hard-earned money lying with a company, imagine the state of the common man who must have invested believing a celebrity who endorsed a company as its Chairman. I feel defrauded to say the least. And then I realised that I should stand up against what is wrong as I might be the hope for many others.”

Sachiin had earlier filed a complaint on January 18th of this year in Khar Police Station, Mumbai, under sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC for the alleged fraudulent representation and nonreceipt of gold after six years of making the payment to Satyug Gold at the behest of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty who were then, the office-bearers of the company.

When questioned why he broke his silence on the said case now, Sachiin said, “A lot of mudslinging happened on us, where we were expected to pay 25 lakh on a 18,57,870 lakh gold purchase. The case turned when they were asked to hand over the gold and they ended up purchasing it from Anmol Jewellers and attaching the bill. Which by fault means that there was no question of storage charges as there was no gold with Kundra and Satyug Gold in the first place. And, these so called ‘false and baseless allegations’ by us came true. At satyug Gold, they were so busy fulfilling orders of each and every client that they forgot mine. We got our 1 kg gold and 3 lakh of fine that they had to pay us for making us go through this legal process where they were at fault since the very beginning and yes about the cheque bounce case, we will win that too as it was stopped not bounced as we didn’t see any transparency in their dealings. I am glad karma finally caught up with Kundra."

