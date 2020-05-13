Actor Saiprasad Gundewar Passes Away Aged 42

Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who first burst on to the entertainment scene with MTV's reality show Splitsvilla and later featured in Bollywood movies such as Rock On, PK and Bazaar, passed away in Los Angeles, USA aged 42 after a prolonged battle with brain cancer. Saiprasad was operated upon for this ailment in LA in February 2019 and since then was undergoing post operative treatment.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted his condolences, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute,” he wrote in his tweet.

Saiprasad is survived by his wife Sapna Amin, who is a fashion designer, mother Rajashree and father Rajeev. As per a website, Saiprasad also featured in America’s popular serials like SWAT, Cagney and Lacey, The Orville, The Mars, Conspiracies and The Card. He also played lead role in Marathi movie A Dot Com Mom.

