Actor Saiyami Kher Shows Cricketing Talent on Sets of Breathe, Harsha Bholgle Reacts

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher is currently busy shooting for the third season of the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. During a break on the sets in Mumbai, she was seen playing cricket with the associate director and other team members of the series. She showed her batting skills and Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also commented on her cricketing skills.

Saiyami has posted on Twitter a video from the sets and thanked businessman Harsh Goenka for the bat that makes her “gully cricket look alright”.

Shooting for Breathe. Love the team. Long breaks in between shots = Cricket on set. @hvgoenka thanks to the ceat bat my gully cricket looks alright. pic.twitter.com/bAEmHabmx4— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 21, 2021

Goenka appreciated her batting skill saying that she batted “better than Rohit Sharma.”

Oh great! You were batting better than Rohit Sharma. 😀 Thanks— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 21, 2021

Goenka also asked her if she was changing her profession. Saiyami replied that she is looking forward to playing a cricketer on screen.

Hahaha. I’m just an actor who’s acting like I can play. But playing a cricketer on screen is what I’m looking forward too 🙂 Ofcourse with a ceat bat in my hand!— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Harsha Bhogle applauded Saiyami’s cricketing skills and said “influence of T20 has crept in”.

Recognise the location! Recognise the stance! Notice the influence of T20 has crept in with that first shot! Reverse sweep? https://t.co/BbTnEmY81G— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 22, 2021

Saiyami said that she is learning from Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Hahaha. Still in the t20 mode. Learning’s from Rizwan. Use the crease, stay back and slog! Now just 2 days to shift into the test match mode! https://t.co/nNbbQOxOSJ— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) November 23, 2021

Saiyami has also posted the video on Instagram. “Playing cricket between long breaks on the shoot has been a ritual.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWimS1WjHB7/?utm_medium=copy_link

According to reports, Saiyami who debuted in the Bollywood film Mirzya in 2016, has played cricket and badminton for Maharashtra. She was also called for trials for selection in the national team. However, she rejected the offer and entered the acting world.

Currently, she is shooting for the third season of the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Videos original web series also features Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithiya Menen in lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.