Actor Saniya Chaudhari Posts Picture With Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole

Marathi actors Virajas Kulkarni and Shivani Rangole recently went to meet their friend Saniya Chaudhari at her palace. And Saniya has shared the photos of that day on her Instagram stories. In the first story, she has made a collage with three pictures and uploaded it with the caption “Kelvan”, tagging Virajas and Shivani.

https://instagram.com/stories/saaniyachaudhari_official/2821438983538285518?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

In the second one, she shared a photo with Shivani where they hugged each other. Meanwhile, Shivani and Virajas have also shared the story of Sania in their Insta stories.

https://instagram.com/stories/saaniyachaudhari_official/2821442101642219315?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Saniya Chaudhari also shared a reel from that day on her Instagram. In the video, she is flipping her hair in slow motion. And she uploaded the video with the caption, “Love for slow-mo videos.” She used hashtags like slow motion, slow-mo, pink, summer, summer outfit, ootd, and Instagram reels. The video was liked by her fans and the reel got 52,000 views and 4k,000 likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saaniya Chaudhari (@saaniyachaudhari_official)



Saniya has a huge fan base. She has 77,200 followers on her Instagram. On the other hand, Virajas and Shivani are a popular couple in the Marathi Industry. They also have a lot of fan following individually. Virajas has 171,000 followers, while Shivani has 372,000 followers on Instagram. The couple has completed their ring ceremony and sealed their relationship. They will tie the knot next month. And according to media reports the wedding ceremony will be held in Pune.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.