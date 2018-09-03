GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
»
1-min read

Sanjay Dutt to be Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand's Anti-drug Campaign

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Dutt told him that he had suffered because of the addiction and would lend a hand to campaign against it.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2018, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanjay Dutt to be Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand's Anti-drug Campaign
File photo of Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his battle with drug addiction, will be the face of the Uttarakhand government’s anti-drug campaign, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said.

Rawat said Dutt had, during a telephonic conversation, given his nod to become the brand ambassador of the campaign, saying he had suffered because of the addiction and would lend a hand to campaign against it.

Dutt, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky in 1981, put his personal life in jeopardy through drug addiction, and his life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and was convicted.

The actor, 58, was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were injured.

Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, based on the actor’s life, also showcased his struggle with the menace.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...