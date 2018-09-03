English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanjay Dutt to be Brand Ambassador of Uttarakhand's Anti-drug Campaign
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said Dutt told him that he had suffered because of the addiction and would lend a hand to campaign against it.
File photo of Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been vocal about his battle with drug addiction, will be the face of the Uttarakhand government’s anti-drug campaign, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said.
Rawat said Dutt had, during a telephonic conversation, given his nod to become the brand ambassador of the campaign, saying he had suffered because of the addiction and would lend a hand to campaign against it.
Dutt, who had made a rocking debut in Bollywood with Rocky in 1981, put his personal life in jeopardy through drug addiction, and his life took a turn for the worse when he was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and was convicted.
The actor, 58, was arrested for illegal possession of arms in a case related to the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in which over 250 people were killed and several hundred were injured.
Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, based on the actor’s life, also showcased his struggle with the menace.
