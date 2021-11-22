Actor Sankarshan Karhade to Host Cooking-Based Reality Show ‘Kitchen Kallakar’

Actor Sankarshan Karhade will be hosting ‘Kitchen Kallakar’, a cooking-based reality show that will air on Zee Marathi, the channel announced on Sunday. Sharing the promo of its upcoming show, the channel said that the Marathi audience will soon watch a programme related to the kitchen. The promo features Sankarshana as the host of the show. In the promo, he says the show will see several good artists of the Marathi entertainment industry in the kitchen and will entertain the audience.

Zee Marathi has shared just one promo of the cooking-based reality show. There is no information about the participants and judges of the show. The channel has yet to announce the launch date of the show. Zee Marathi has said that ‘Kitchen Kallakar’ will be airing soon. However, from the promo, it is clear that Sankarshan will be seen in the role of a host.

The promo features Sankarshan standing in the kitchen and stopping the whistle of a pressure cooker. He says, “The taste of the food prepared in the show will make judges whistle and there will be a lot of entertainment too.”

Known for his unique fun hosting skills and putting a smile on the audience’s faces, Sankarshan has already hosted TV shows like Maharashtra’s Best Dancer and the popular culinary show Aamhi Saare Khavayye. Besides being a talented actor, he is a wonderful host as well. The makers roped in Sankarshan to host the ‘Kitchen Kallakar’ since he is also loved by the Marathi audience.

Currently, Sankarshan is playing an important role in the popular show “Tuzi Mazi Reshimgath" which also stars actor Shreyas Talpade and Prarthana Behere in the lead. Earlier, Sankarshan has acted in the Marathi TV serial Khulta Kali Khulena.

