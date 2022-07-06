Actor Santosh Juvekar's Emotional Post For Needy People Draws Applause From Netizens

Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar’s post is getting viral after an emotional appeal. The actor posted an image for needy people and mentioned their bank details. Netizens are applauding him for this initiative.

“Even if I go out to eat with my family and friends, I can easily get 67 thousand bills. Can provide food for the year of the boy/girl. Even if you do a Goa trip in a year, you will easily spend 20-25,000,” he captioned the post. He further added, “Then we can accept the adoption of that boy/girl by paying 15 thousand for one year’s education. And all those who want to do it wholeheartedly and who are financially capable and who have no problem should do it not as helpful but as a duty.” While concluding he mentions, “And it is not coercion.”

In the image, he is asking his followers to support the people in need. He said that if one is financially capable, he/she should come forward to help others. Fans appreciated the mindset of Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar to think about others as well. Have a look at the post of Santosh Juvekar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santosh Juvekar (@santoshjuvekar12)

Many users have commented on his post. A surfer wrote, “Dada what you said is right… we can make a student’s future brighter by cancelling a party or an event…” Another commented, “I would like to help here and those who are financially able to contribute to society.” His gesture to care about others as well is always loved by his fans.

In an interview with Zee Marathi‘s Kitchen Kallakar, he expressed his feelings about his struggle. He said, “When I started my career, I didn’t even have the money for meals. But who will give food every day? So, There is a handcart outside Khar station, where you can get a thali for 20 rupees. It consisted of three chapatis, potato vegetable, rice, lemon curry, pickle, chilli, and onion.”

Santosh has felt the feeling of ignorance, that’s why his fans understand his emotions. Santosh has worked in various movies like Zenda, Rege, Shaala and Pratibimb. Moreover, the actor is an avid Instagram user who makes funny reels for his supporters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.