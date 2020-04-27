MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Saqib Saleem’s Latest Instagram Post Is Very Inspiring

credits - Saqib Saleem instagram

credits - Saqib Saleem instagram

Recently, Saqib Saleem uploaded a throwback video of him performing a fun activity at home. The clip shows two boys holding a pant while Saqib takes a jump to wear it.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem’s love with fitness isn’t a secret. His Instagram’s feed is stuffed with photos and videos of his gym sessions and he often flaunts his body on the social media platform.

Recently, the Race 3 actor shared a throwback image on Instagram which will definitely inspire his Insta family. In the monochromatic picture, Saqib looks slender. The caption of the image also revealed that it was Saqib’s first professional portfolio shoot.

Captioning the image, the 32-year-old actor wrote, “Hi .. I’d like ya’ll to meet under developed saqib,” adding, “#firstprofessionalportfolio #ekzamaanemainmodeltha #iwaseightteen #bechara #notfullydeveloped #throwback.”

Recently, Saqib had uploaded a throwback video of him performing a fun activity at home.

The clip shows two boys holding a pant while Saqib takes a high jump to wear it.

Saqib had captioned the video, “Here’s a fun activity for you to do while you are at home. #throwback #youcantrythisathome #youmust #pantschallange #baithebaithekyakare #jumparound #instamood.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saqib was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah in lead roles. He is all set to appear in Kabir Khan’s 83, where he will portray the character of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres