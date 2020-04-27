Actor Saqib Saleem’s Latest Instagram Post Is Very Inspiring

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem’s love with fitness isn’t a secret. His Instagram’s feed is stuffed with photos and videos of his gym sessions and he often flaunts his body on the social media platform.

Recently, the Race 3 actor shared a throwback image on Instagram which will definitely inspire his Insta family. In the monochromatic picture, Saqib looks slender. The caption of the image also revealed that it was Saqib’s first professional portfolio shoot.

Captioning the image, the 32-year-old actor wrote, “Hi .. I’d like ya’ll to meet under developed saqib,” adding, “#firstprofessionalportfolio #ekzamaanemainmodeltha #iwaseightteen #bechara #notfullydeveloped #throwback.”

Recently, Saqib had uploaded a throwback video of him performing a fun activity at home.

The clip shows two boys holding a pant while Saqib takes a high jump to wear it.

Saqib had captioned the video, “Here’s a fun activity for you to do while you are at home. #throwback #youcantrythisathome #youmust #pantschallange #baithebaithekyakare #jumparound #instamood.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Saqib was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3. The movie also featured Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah in lead roles. He is all set to appear in Kabir Khan’s 83, where he will portray the character of cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

