1-min read

Actor Saravanan Evicted From Bigg Boss Tamil Over His Comments About Groping Women on Bus

Several people on social media, including singer Chinmayi Sirpada, condemned what Saravanan said as well as the response of the audience.

News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
Image: Bigg Boss Tamil 3
Actor Saravanan, who confessed to having groped women in public transport vehicles during an episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 last week, has been eliminated from the show allegedly for his controversial comments.

Trade analysts Ramesh Bala and Kaushik LM tweeted Monday evening that the actor was ousted from the show for his inappropriate remarks, which invited a lot of backlash on social media.

Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Saravanan eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 for saying he has inappropriately behaved with women in bus travel during his youth."

Kaushik LM wrote: "#Saravanan evicted from #BiggBossTamil3 due to his recent controversial comments abt playfully groping female passengers while traveling in bus during his college days." (sic)

Last week, during a weekend special episode, host Kamal Haasan met the contestants and interacted with them about the events that had cropped up in the house in the fifth week.

While taking on contestant Meera Mithun's allegation that fellow Bigg Boss housemate Cheran had manhandled her during a task, Haasan said, "To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately."

That's when Saravanan enthusiastically raised his hand to add, "I have done it. It was long back, when I was in college."

The visuals showed the audience clapping and laughing at his confession while Haasan also responded in jest, saying Saravanan had gone “beyond the divine” (a reference to a dialogue from his film Guna) in making the statement.

Several people on social media, including singer Chinmayi Sirpada, condemned what Saravanan said as well as the response of the audience.

She tweeted, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn." (sic)

