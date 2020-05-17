MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Actor Satyajeet Dubey Opens Up About Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says He is Privileged To Get a Bed at a Hospital

Actor Satyajeet Dubey Opens Up About Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says He is Privileged To Get a Bed at a Hospital

Actor Satyajeet Dubey opened up about his mother's Covid-19 diagnosis and said he was lucky to be working in a field where his friends helped him get a bed at a private hospital.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Share this:

Actor Satyajeet Dubey recently took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that his mother had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor, who is currently in isolation with his sister, opened up about the diagnosis in a recent interview.

The actor said that his mother had a migraine attack, shivering, fever and vomiting. When he took her to the hospital the Covid-19 test came out positive. The actor told Hindustan Times that he was asked about the source many times.

The actor talked about not being able to pinpoint where the virus came from. He was also told that he and his sister could be carriers. But, my sister and I’ve been absolutely fine. We’re asymptomatic, and so we’re not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines,” the actor said.

The actor, whose mother is now in isolation at a private hospital, said that his friends in the industry, namely Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra and Zoa Morani have helped him in his tough times. He said, “As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading