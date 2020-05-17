Actor Satyajeet Dubey Opens Up About Mother's Covid-19 Diagnosis, Says He is Privileged To Get a Bed at a Hospital

Actor Satyajeet Dubey recently took to Instagram to reveal to his fans that his mother had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The actor, who is currently in isolation with his sister, opened up about the diagnosis in a recent interview.

The actor said that his mother had a migraine attack, shivering, fever and vomiting. When he took her to the hospital the Covid-19 test came out positive. The actor told Hindustan Times that he was asked about the source many times.

The actor talked about not being able to pinpoint where the virus came from. He was also told that he and his sister could be carriers. But, my sister and I’ve been absolutely fine. We’re asymptomatic, and so we’re not supposed to test as per the BMC guidelines,” the actor said.

The actor, whose mother is now in isolation at a private hospital, said that his friends in the industry, namely Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal, Tisca Chopra and Zoa Morani have helped him in his tough times. He said, “As a son, I wanted to give her the best in terms of comfort. But, if you go through the normal channel, it’s next to impossible to find a bed in hospitals right now. Thank God for the kind of work I do, and the people I work with — I had to call a few people and pull some strings, and people were kind enough to say, ’You don’t worry about it, we will help’, and they did.”

