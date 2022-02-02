Actor Sayali Sanjeev Shares Birthday Celebration Photos; Fans' Wishes Pour in

Marathi actor Sayali Sanjeev celebrated her birthday on January 31 and shared some memories from the celebrations on her Instagram. Following the death of her father, she shared some childhood pictures with her mommy and daddy. Furthermore, she also shared photos capturing all the wonderful presents she received on the occasion.

Like most celebrities, Sayali Sanjeev loves to be active on social media and shares pictures and videos to keep her fans all updated. Well, recently she shared some of her post-birthday-celebration posts on Instagram that caught her fans’ attention.

Sharing her childhood pictures on social media, she captioned: “Thank you so much for giving me this wonderful life… YOU ARE MY LIFE.” Sharing another post with the birthday presents, she wrote, “Love, Thank you so much, everyone, for your warm wishes..for making my birthday very special.” With over 40,000 likes on her post, fans are showering love and pouring birthday wishes in the comments.

Speaking of actor’s work, Sayali made her acting debut playing the character of Gauri in the Zee Marathi serial Kahe Diya Pardes.

Following this, she played the role of Sharvari in a popular Marathi serial Shubhmangal Online. Her performance was appreciated in this series and it gave her overnight recognition among the viewers.

Apart from the TV series, Sayali was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Hemant Dhome’s multi-starrer Jhimma. Besides, Sayali is rumoured to be dating cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad.

