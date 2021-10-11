Actor Sayali Sanjeev's Post Flooded With Comments After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Heroics in IPL

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have reached the final of IPL 2021 after defeating Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a phenomenal innings to take his team closer to the victory before captain cool finished it off in style. Meanwhile, actor Sayali Sanjeev is also in the news after Ruturaj’s record-breaking performance last night.

After Ruituraj’s performance on the cricket pitch last night, Marathi actor Sayali Sanjeev became the centre of discussion. Comments like “You played well today" were seen on the pictures posted by the actor on her Instagram account.

On Sunday, Sayali posted on her Instagram account a short video wherein she showed her new earrings to the fans. But the fans started talking about cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was playing in Dubai. Fans made several comments about Rituraj’s performance in the comments section of Sayali’s video.

A fan wrote, “Rutu Ka Raj”, another said: “Sayali Didi will like Ruturaj very much. Ruturaj you have played well brother, you should meet Sayali once and your mind will calm down.”

These comments have once again brought to light the rumours of actor Sayali Sanjeev and cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad seeing each other. However, neither of the two has ever said anything about each other in public.

Ruturaj Gaikwad plays for Chennai Super Kings and has been the second-highest run-scorer this season of the Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings have reached the final for the record ninth time, defeating Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier in Dubai.

Ruturaj smashed 70 runs off 50 balls in this game. The Maharashtra-based cricketer also crossed the 600-run-mark this season.

Ruturaj was also awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning innings.

