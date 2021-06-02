movies

Actor Sean Bean aka Lord Eddard Stark Didn't Watch Game of Thrones After His Character Died?
1-MIN READ

Actor Sean Bean aka Lord Eddard Stark Didn't Watch Game of Thrones After His Character Died?

Sean Bean

Sean Bean

Sean Bean is oblivious to 'Game of Thrones' series after his character died in season one.

Sean Bean, best known for playing Lord Eddard Stark in Game of Thrones, has admitted that he didn’t keep up with the series after the death of his character in the first season. He further said that he doesn’t know how the HBO show ended.

In an interview with The Times, Sean was asked whether the decision of the Starks to withdraw from the rest of Westeros was similar to Brexit. Sean replied, “No. What happened?” When the interviewer said they didn’t want to add any more information if he would want to watch the show, he responded, “I’ll have forgotten by then, go on.” He asked for details on the show’s ending and said, “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them.”

In April, the Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon begin production. HBO had announced on Twitter that House of the Dragon has begun filming in the UK and released the behind-the-scenes photos of a socially distanced table read, as well as images of the central cast.

The highly-anticipated series, which takes place 300 years before Game of Thrones, follows the forefathers of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The upcoming series will premiere in 2022.

first published:June 02, 2021, 12:53 IST