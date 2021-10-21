Actor Senthil Kumar's Birthday Photo With Wife is Superhit Among Fans

Senthil Kumar, popularly known as Mirchi Senthil, celebrated his birthday on October 18 and the pictures and videos of his celebrations went viral on the internet. The actor shared a picture with his wife on his Instagram account and a video of celebrations on his YouTube channel.

Sharing a beautiful picture of the two Senthil thanked all the people for their wishes on his birthday and for making him feel so blessed. He further wrote “Idhu dhan my birthday dress” and informed people that it has been selected by his wife Sreeja. He also asked “Eppadi Irukku?”. He further added that a birthday special video is out on his Mirchi Senthil YouTube channel and asked people to watch it when they are free.

The actor is looking very handsome in the combination of orange and white, while his wife is looking equally gorgeous standing next to him. Shared two days ago, the post has already received more than 56,000 likes and several comments besides being flooded with birthday wishes.

Senthil married his co-star from the Tamil show Saravanan Meenatchi Sreeja Chandran. The two didn’t get married just on the show but also in real life. As a result, Saravanan Meenatchi became Senthil and Sreeja.

Senthil, a film and TV actor, television presenter, radio jockey and voice actor, is currently playing the role of Mayan on the TV show, “Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar". The show airs on Star Vijay. The show had to be halted during the Covid-19 pandemic and when it resumed after the restrictions were removed, the plot of the story got changed. In season 2 of the show, the audiences are seeing a new story unfold.

Mirchi Senthil, who has been the lead in both seasons, has a huge fan base. The audience loves watching Senthil in the show and is, in fact, enamoured of him.

