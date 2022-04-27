Actor Shaan Joins Thalapathy 66's Cast To Play Vijay's Brother

Beast, starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has minted more than Rs 200 crores at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews and facing strong competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Beast has managed to thrive at the box office. Vijay’s Master also saw similar success on the pan-India level. Hence, Vijay’s last two movies can be called bona fide hits.

Therefore, there is a massive buzz for Vijay’s upcoming movie Thalapathy 66 and fans want to know about each aspect of the film. Earlier, it was revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Vijay in Thalapathy 66. Rashmika, on April 6, shared some adorable pictures from the film’s puja ceremony.

Now it has come to light that actor Shaam has been roped in to play the role of Vijay’s brother in Thalapathy 66.

Shaam shared an exciting poster related to his inclusion in Thalapathy 66 and wrote, “LOOKING FORWARD TO WORK WITH THE ONE AND ONLY THALAPATHY. #thalapathy66 #actorshaam #thalapathyvijay #shaam (sic).”

Thalapathy 66 is a family entertainer and boasts of a stellar star cast including Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna and Sarathkumar. The addition of Shaam will only add to the excitement around the film. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will see Vijay romancing Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Thalapathy 66 is a big-budget film with Sri Venkateswara Creations bankrolling it.

It is worth mentioning that Actor Shaam has given some memorable performances in films like Ullam Ketkume, 12B, 6 Candles, Iyarkai and Leysa Leysa. He has also starred in Telugu films like Kick.

Shaam will join the team of Thalapathy 66 during the next schedule of the film, which will take place in Hyderabad in the first week of May.

