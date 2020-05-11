Actor Shafique Ansari Passes Away in Mumbai

Actor Shafique Ansari bid adieu to the world on the morning of May 10. Ansari rose to prominence with his work in several episodes of television show Crime Patrol.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the actor resided in Madanpura, Mumbai and passed away after battling with cancer. A source close to Ansari informed the portal about the cause of death.

"Shafique Ansari was suffering from stomach cancer since a few years and he lost the battle to the deadly disease today," TellyChakkar quoted the source as saying.

Ansari was also a member of the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). He had joined the association in June 2008.

CINTAA official Twitter announced the news of Ansari’s demise and paid condolence.

Shafique Ansari was active in the Hindi cinema industry since 1974. He began his career as an assistant director and writer. Apart from starring in small roles in several films, he was one of the screenwriters for Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Baghban (2003).

Some of his other films as a writer are Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha starrer Dost (1974); Govinda, Madhuri Dixit and Dilip Kumar starrer Izzatdaar (1990); Mithun Chakraborty starrer Pyar Hua Chori Chori (1991);Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jagdeep starrer Pratiggya (1975); Dharmendra and Hema Malini starrer Dil Ka Heera(1979).

