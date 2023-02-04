Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Shailesh Lodha has created a soft corner in the hearts of the audiences with his special performance in the sitcom. Recently, the actor was in the news, after accusing the makers of the comic series of not paying his dues. Ever since he left the show last year, he has been in news for his ongoing tussle with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh Lodha’s fans have been requesting him to return to the longest running television series. Now, the actor has surprised his fans by dropping a picture in an entirely new look. The actor was seen meditating inside a temple in saffron attire. Ever since he shared the photo on Instagram his fans have flooded the comments section, pleading him to return to the show again.

In the photo Shailesh is seen doing meditation wearing a pair of saffron dhoti and Uttareeya. He is also seen with a garland around his neck and a chandan tikka on his forehead. Posting this picture, Shailesh wrote, “Hum ko man ki shakti dena, man vijay karein."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Fans are surprised to see Shailesh Lodha at his spiritual best. A user commented, “Jai Ho, Om Namah Shivay, Jai Shri Ram." Another one wrote, “We are really missing you in the show, please sir I humbly request you to come back again."

A fan requested him to return to the comedy show saying, “You are a wonderful artist, feeling disheartened, Please return back, we can’t enjoy a single episode without you."

Shailesh, who played the title role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has accused the makers of not paying his dues. According to Shailesh, he is continuously in contact with the makers, but even after this, he has not received his outstanding dues yet. On his allegations, Suhel Ramani, the project head of the show, said in a statement that Shailesh Lodha has not completed his exit formalities, due to which his remaining fees have been withheld.

Shailesh is a writer, poet, comedian and actor by profession. He first appeared on Comedy Circus as a contestant, and later in Comedy ka Maha Muqabla. He portrayed the lead role of Taarak Mehta in the comedy series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from 2008 to 2022, and this brought him a huge fan following. Shailesh is known for his satirical poems.

He was host of the satirical poetry show Wah Wah Kya Baat Hai, which aired on Sony Sab. Sailesh is an acclaimed Hindi poet with many books to his credit.

Read all the Latest Movies News here