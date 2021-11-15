Actor Shalu Chaurasia Attacked, Robbed of Mobile in KBR Park in Hyderabad, FIR Filed

Tollywood actor and model Shalu Chaurasia was attacked and robbed at the famous Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) park in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on Sunday evening.

According to Hyderabad Police, Shalu has lodged a complaint about the incident with the Banjara Hills police station.

A senior police officer stationed at the Banjara Hills police station said, “The incident occurred around 8:30 pm while the actor was jogging in the park. The actor has suffered injuries in the attack. Her attacker looted her mobile phone and escaped from the KBR park.”

The police official further added that Shalu Chaurasia contacted the police control room and narrated the ordeal with the help of another visitor at the park.

“The attack was made on the Shalu with intentions of looting her,” added the officer.

The officer further said, “According to the complaint lodged by the actor, a man tried to loot her off her costly items. She cried for help and challenged the looter. There was a scuffle between the actor and the miscreant for more than a minute. Before other joggers could come to her rescue, the attacker managed to escape with her mobile phone.”

“The actor suffered injuries. The police rushed her to the nearest hospital for treatment. The doctors told the police that she has suffered a few bruises and nothing fatal,” added the officer.

The Hyderabad Police further said that a special team has been formed to nab the criminal behind the attack. “We are scrutinising all CCTV cameras in and around the park to identify the culprit as per the details provided by the actor. He will be nabbed soon and action will be taken against him as per the law of the land,” added the officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.