Actor Shankar To Act in and Produce Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets, Fans Excited
Actor Shankar To Act in and Produce Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets, Fans Excited

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 20, 2022, 11:41 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

In an interview with a portal, Shankar talked about the core theme of Ezhuthola.

Suresh Unnikrishnan has written and directed this movie.

Actor Shankar ruled the hearts of several movie buffs in the 80s with his romantic films like Sarapanjaram, Manjil Virinja Pookkal and others. Keeping his passion for acting alive, Shankar will soon be seen paired with actress Nisha Sarangh in his upcoming film Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets.

Shankar will also produce the venture under his production house Otio Entertainments LLP. The shooting of this film is underway in Kerala. The official announcement of Otio Entertainments LLP’s formation and first look poster launch was held at Dubai Al Nasr Leisureland in July.

