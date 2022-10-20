Actor Shankar To Act in and Produce Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets, Fans Excited

Actor Shankar ruled the hearts of several movie buffs in the 80s with his romantic films like Sarapanjaram, Manjil Virinja Pookkal and others. Keeping his passion for acting alive, Shankar will soon be seen paired with actress Nisha Sarangh in his upcoming film Ezhuthola: Saga of Alphabets.

Shankar will also produce the venture under his production house Otio Entertainments LLP. The shooting of this film is underway in Kerala. The official announcement of Otio Entertainments LLP’s formation and first look poster launch was held at Dubai Al Nasr Leisureland in July.

