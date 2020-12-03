Actor Shivkumar Verma on Ventilator, CINTAA Seeks Financial Aid from Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Others

Veteran television actor Shivkumar Verma is hospitalised and is in a critical condition. The well-known actor complained of breathlessness, on November 30, after which he was rushed to Malad's Atlantis hospital. Shivkumar, who is battling for his life, was initially suspected to have Covid-19 and has been put on a ventilator. The coronavirus test result reveals he is COVID-19 negative. The actor is also an active member of the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA). The organisation has sought financial help on the actor’s behalf regarding his treatment.

Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Wednesday took to Twitter to inform that due to financial problems, the actor is unable to fund his treatment. So, the official Twitter handle of CINTAA approached the fraternity stalwarts because Shivkumar is unable to bear the hospital expenses.

The Twitter post also revealed that Shivkumar is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Considering the priority and gravity of the situation, the association tagged renowned celebrities, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Manoj Joshi, Amit Behl, and others, urging them to donate and extend support in any way they could. The message reads, “AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19 . He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can.”

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19 . He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan pic.twitter.com/DIZYvcZaOW — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Active CINTAA member Amit Behl told Hindustan Times that he received the news of Shivkumar’s health condition on Wednesday. He immediately transferred Rs 50,000 in Verma's account for his help, in line with the rules of CINTAA. He also revealed that Shivkumar’s daughter also approached him for help. The total cost of the actor’s treatment over the next few days is estimated to be around Rs 3-4 lakh.

Shivkumar Verma has been a part of films like Baazi Zindagi Ki and Halla Bol. He also appeared in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.