Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Suffers Brain Stroke

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father suffered a brain stroke on Sunday morning and he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, Shoaib took to Instagram to inform his well-wishers about the sad news. A helpless Shoaib asked his fans for their “prayers and strength”. His wife and actress Dipika Kakar Ibrahim also shared the same post on her Instagram Stories.

The actor’s father was unwell earlier this year as well. In February, he had undergone a surgery. He was under observation for a long time. After the successful completion of the surgery, Ibrahim and Dipika had thanked fans for their prayers. They also informed them about his recovery.

Apart from starring in popular television shows, the couple is also a famous YouTuber. Shoaib’s dad is often seen in his videos. Recently, he held a live streaming for his fans on the video-sharing platform where he recalled his days of struggle in the entertainment industry. He revealed that he went against his father’s wishes to pursue his acting career.

The Youtuber further revealed that since he did not have any connections in the entertainment industry, he had to struggle a lot, right from Bhopal. He even used to go for “fake auditions” that were only interested in money so that he could “rehearse” delivery of “dialogues”.

Shoaib has been part of popular daily soaps like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Sasural Simar Ka, among others. He met his better half on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka where they fell in love with each other and tied the knot in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dipika, who became a household name with her role of Simar from Sasural Simar Ka, had earlier returned for the second season of the show, however, she made her exit just two months later.

