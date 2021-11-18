Actor Shraddha Srinath Replaces Nayanthara For Female Lead in Yuvaraj Dhayalan's Next

Actor Nayanthara, who was earlier supposed to act in an upcoming film directed by Yuvaraj Dhayalan, has opted out of it citing date issues.

Filmmaker Yuvaraj Dhayalan, who had previously made films like Eli, Potta Potti, and Tenaliraman, has now roped in Shraddha Srinath, who has worked in Vikram Veda and Mara to replace Nayanthara for the lead role.

According to the media reports, Nayanthara has stepped back from the project owing to the delay of her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which is being directed by Atlee.

However, the makers of Yuvaraj’s upcoming untitled film had earlier shot some scenes that did not involve Nayanthara and were waiting for her to complete her Bollywood film schedule. However, since she is still busy with the Bollywood film, she couldn’t accommodate her dates for Yuvraj’s project. Now, the makers, to soon resume the shoot of the film, have decided to let go of Nayanthara and approached Shraddha Srinath to play the lead role.

The development was confirmed by the film’s producer, SR Prabhu. He stated that Sharddha Srinath will now be essaying the female lead role in the drama involving three couples.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the delay in the shooting of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara was the arrest of Aryan Khan, SRK’s son.

Nayanthara was recently seen in superstar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siva which was released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. Though the family entertainer received mixed responses from the audience and critics, it still was a huge success at the box office. Nayantara played the female lead role in the film.

She is currently co-starring with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Moreover, Nayanthara has also signed a contract with Dream Warrior Productions for another film, which will hit the silver screens in early 2022.

