Actor Shreyas Talpade’s Possession of Luxury Cars Will Blow Your Mind

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who rose to fame with movies such as Golmaal and Housefull 2, has already made a name for himself in both Bollywood and Marathi film industry. In the Marathi film industry he is one of the highest paid actors. The actor’s love for luxury cars is known to all and he owns multiple cars of different brands. His high-end car collection includes Audi and Mercedes Benz.

Here’s the list of luxury cars owned by Shreyas Talpade:

1. Mercedes Benz which is worth over Rs 1 crore

2. Honda Accord worth around Rs 35 Lakh

3. Audi Q7 worth over Rs 70 Lakh

4. Kia Seltos worth Rs 15 Lakh

5. Audi A8L worth around Rs Rs 1.23 crore

Shreyas’ latest film Kaun Pravin Tambe is streaming on Disney plus Hotstar from April 1. This is a biographical drama based on the life of cricketer Pravin Vijay Tambe who shows persistence and hard work to achieve his ultimate goal of playing for Ranji Trophy. Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41. In this film, Shreyas portrays the life of cricketer Pravin Tambe in the movie.

Advertisement

Recently, Shreyas Talpade, created a buzz after he voiced Allu Arjun’s character Purshpa Raj for the Hindi version of the superhit movie Pushpa: The Rise. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie also became a blockbuster hit and many credited Shreyas Talpade for this success of the multilingual film.

The actor started his career in Bollywood with Aankhen in 2002. He shared the screen with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar in the movie. The actor rose to fame with films like Golmaal series, Iqbal and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.