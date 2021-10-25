Actor Shriya Saran's Liplock With Husband at Awards Ceremony is Now Talk of Town

Actor Shriya Saran is known not only for her beauty but also for her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. In Telugu, she has starred in movies alongside megastar Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nagarjuna, Victory Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu and Ravi Teja. In Tamil, she starred opposite superstar Rajinikanth in Sivaji.

The star, who got married to Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev in 2018, kept her marriage under wraps for quite some time. However, the two recently had a baby daughter whom they have named Radha.

Recently, Shriya and Andrew participated in the Zee Telugu Family Awards ceremony which was held on October 21. This is the first time that Shriya had brought her husband along to events hosted by the film industry. Everyone gave Shriya and her husband Andrew a grand welcome, after which the duo pleasantly shocked everyone present by engaging in a lip lock. The promo for the event is now going viral with the lip-lock in it, which has sent fans into a tizzy.

After arriving at the award ceremony, Shriya’s husband Andre greeted everyone present by saying ‘Hello’ in Telugu. Post that, anchor Pradeep asked Shriya and Andrew about their frequent videos on social media. Amidst jokes and games, Andrew kissed Shriya on the cheek, but Shriya got a little too excited and surprised everyone present at the show by locking lips with her husband.

The kiss came as a bit shocking to the guests there. However, this was not the first time Shriya kissed her husband in public. The actor keeps sharing on her Instagram account videos wherein she has kissed her husband on the lips.

