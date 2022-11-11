Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Dies at 46 After Collapsing in Gym

Television actor Anand Vir Surryavanshi, better known as Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the industry has died. The actor, who was seen in shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Sufiyana Ishq Mera, died at the age of 46. It is reported that he collapsed in the gym while working out. However, there has been no confirmation on the reports yet. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and two children.

The news of his death was confirmed by Jay Bhanushali. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared Siddhaanth’s pictures and paid his tribute. “Gone too soon,” he said. Actress Nidhi Uttam took to the comments of a post featuring the news of Siddhaanth’s death and wrote, “Oh God this is so shocking.” Urvashi Dholakia added, “Absolutely shocking news.”

Several fans also expressed their shock over the news of his passing. “Tell me this is a bad joke plz,” a fan said in disbelief. “It’s shocking. May his soul rest in peace,” added another. “Unbelievable, so heartbreaking,” a third fan added.

Having made a name for himself as a supermodel, Siddhaanth forayed into acting with the television show Kkusum. He went on to bag several shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. He was last seen in the Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

The actor married Ira but parted ways, eventually getting a divorce in 2015. He had a daughter from his first marriage. He then married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017. She had a son from her previous marriage.

News18 offers its condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.

