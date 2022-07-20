Actor Siddhanth Kapoor To Be Questioned Again By Police In Drugs Case

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor’s ordeal in the drugs case that he was involved in is far from over. He will soon be facing another set of questions from cops.

Last month, the actor, who happens to be the son of veteran Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor, was detained by police at a five-star hotel on MG Road in Bengaluru during a rave party. A medical test was conducted on 35 people who were taken into custody. Of these, five were found to have taken drugs. Siddhanth Kapoor was later released on bail but was questioned by the police.

During his earlier interrogation, Siddhanth Kapoor admitted to the police that he had been given drinks and cigarettes that had been drugged without his knowledge. He said to the investigators that he was ignorant of the narcotics.

Based on this statement, a new inquiry will be initiated and police have decided to interrogate Siddhanth Kapoor again. The police plan to send him a notice soon asking him to attend a questioning within a week. The Halasuru police informed that notice will be sent through WhatsApp and registered post.

The authorities are also investigating the possibility of narcotics trafficking. Last month, notices were sent to the owners of the opulent hotel and the rave party organisers. The officials of the event management business were also interrogated.

The police also detained digital marketer Hani, industrialist Harjoth Singh, photographer Akhil Soni, and Mind Fire Solutions’ business manager, Akhil Soni, in addition to Siddhanth Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor, when asked to comment on his son being detained, had refuted the allegations saying his son could never take drugs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.