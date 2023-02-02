Actor Siddharth Jadhav is everyone’s favourite and has left his mark in the Marathi as well as Bollywood film industry. Not only is the actor known for his strong performance and comic timing, but has also created a mark for himself on social media. The actor is very active on social media and often shares stories from his real life. His funny posts often grab people’s attention and the latest one to join the bandwagon is his video with his daughters.

In the video, Jadhav is seen to be sharing his take on marriage. In the reel that he shared with his daughters on Instagram, he says, “Friends, never do three things in life….Marrying according to your family’s choice…Marrying according to your own will and getting married…" This hilarious reel of Siddharth with girls is going viral on social media and has got more than 64,000 views so far!

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that his daughters were cute.

Another wrote that she missed and loved the actor

“Arey Arey Siddhu,” wrote the third.

Siddharth Jadhav and his wife Tripti Akkalwar have two daughters Swara and Ira. The actor often shares videos with his daughter Ira and those have been widely appreciated.

Jadhav had recently played an important role in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus which failed to live up to the audience’s expectations in terms of its box office collections. In a media interaction, the actor opened up about it and said, “Sachin sir had got out on zero sometimes but that doesn’t make him a bad player."

Siddharth Jadhav will next be seen in Priyadarshan Jadhav’s directorial Jaago Mohan Pyare. The film also has Aniket Vishwasrao and Deepti Devi in pivotal roles. The film at present is in its post-production stage. Apart from that, the actor will also star in Lagna Kallol alongside Bhushan Pradhan and Mayuri Deshmukh.

