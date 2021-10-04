Actor Siddharth Shukla’s ‘Pizza Delivery Boy’ Look From Old Show Goes Viral

Actor Siddharth Shukla’s sudden death on September 2 came as a shock to everyone. On October 2, a month after the actor died of a heart attack, his fans and colleagues put up various photos of the actor in the different roles and avatars he essayed on the small screen.

In one of the photos shared from a handle named ‘appto97’, the late actor is seen essaying the role of a pizza delivery guy in an old show. In the viral photo, Shukla is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and has a moustache plastered on his face. He is seen delivering a pizza while looking cautiously through his glasses.

The photos are also being shared by Siddharth’s fan pages on Instagram and Twitter. In the comments, people are commenting stuff such as, “Screw pizza, I need the pizza delivery guy, bruhh!”

The actor, who had starred in shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Jaane Pehchane Se EK Ajnabi’, passed away at the age of 40 last month. He died of a heart attack despite having had no known illnesses in his past.

Taking a lesson from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Mumbai Police decided to videograph the postmortem of Siddharth Shukla. He was cremated according to the Brahmakumari rituals since the actor reportedly was a believer in spirituality and had been associated with the Brahma Kumaris for a very long time.

