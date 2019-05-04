English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
'Rang De Basanti' fame actor Siddharth has taken a dig at actor Akshay Kumar over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar/Official Twitter Account
Taking a dig at this, Siddharth expressed his wish to interview US President Donald Trump, and ask him about his sleep pattern and work habits.
"Hey Donald Trump, since you are getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality," he tweeted on Friday night.
The 40-year-old actor added: "I have an Indian passport. Direct message me please."
Though Siddharth did not mention Akshay's name, several social media users connected the dots.
One commented: "Sorry Sid! The Canadian may beat you to it! Shorter flying time."
Another wrote: "Wow Sid ji. What a hard hitting dig at Akshay Kumar. Good that everybody should stick to their role and not in others."
Hey @realDonaldTrump since you're getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019
Though Siddharth did not mention Akshay's name, several social media users connected the dots.
One commented: "Sorry Sid! The Canadian may beat you to it! Shorter flying time."
Another wrote: "Wow Sid ji. What a hard hitting dig at Akshay Kumar. Good that everybody should stick to their role and not in others."
wow sid ji..what a hard hitting dig at @akshaykumar .gd that everybody shd stick to their role n not in others. great day sir— KishoreGK (@gkkishor9) May 4, 2019
no no no pic.twitter.com/7DtJph2pVk— Amir 🇮🇳 (@amirold_pk) May 4, 2019
@akshaykumar kindly give him tips so that successfully he will be able to conduct the non-political interview.— Abhinab (@abhinab) May 4, 2019
