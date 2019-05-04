Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'

'Rang De Basanti' fame actor Siddharth has taken a dig at actor Akshay Kumar over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar/Official Twitter Account
Image Courtesy: Akshay Kumar/Official Twitter Account
Rang De Basanti fame actor Siddharth has taken an indirect dig at actor Akshay Kumar over his "non-political" interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After getting trolled for not casting his vote in Mumbai on April 29, Akshay issued a statement regarding the controversy over his citizenship. He accepted that he is a Canadian citizen. Before that Akshay grabbed headlines for his "candid and completely non-political" conversation with Modi.

Taking a dig at this, Siddharth expressed his wish to interview US President Donald Trump, and ask him about his sleep pattern and work habits.

"Hey Donald Trump, since you are getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality," he tweeted on Friday night.

The 40-year-old actor added: "I have an Indian passport. Direct message me please."




Though Siddharth did not mention Akshay's name, several social media users connected the dots.

One commented: "Sorry Sid! The Canadian may beat you to it! Shorter flying time."

Another wrote: "Wow Sid ji. What a hard hitting dig at Akshay Kumar. Good that everybody should stick to their role and not in others."










