Actor Sidharth Shukla Expresses Pain Over Situation in Afghanistan

Everyone’s heart goes out to Afghanistan today. The Taliban has firmly taken control of a country of about four crore people. The socio-political environment has become tense for the country’s people, especially women and children. Users on Twitter and Instagram have been sending their thoughts and prayers to the people of Afghanistan and are also praying for peace in the country. TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has also shared his feelings. The actor has shared a sad monochrome picture on his Instagram account and written a caption.

He has one of his hands covering a side of his face. “Feeling sorry for the state Afganistan is in…. Does humanity still exist," he captioned the picture. The actor’s heartbroken, looking at the visuals from Afghanistan as he feels helpless. Sharing the picture, he has expressed his pain and questioned if there was any humanity left.

Sidharth’s fans, however, constantly tried to cheer him up in the comments section. A user called him champ and wrote that hopefully, things will get better in the country. Another agreed with the actor and wrote what’s happening in Afghanistan is indeed really sad.

With the US forces withdrawing, the Taliban swiftly took control of several provinces before marching into the capital city of Kabul. The Taliban were in power between 1996 and 2001 before the US-led invasion ousted them. Distressing visuals have been coming out of the country since the arrival of the Taliban. Hundreds of people have been desperately trying to flee the country fearing the Taliban would rule with an iron fist just as they did in the past.

