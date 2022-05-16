Actor Silambarasan TR Conferred ⁬With Honorary Doctorate by Chennai's Vels University

Actor Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, has been conferred with a doctorate in Chennai for his contribution to the field of arts. On January 11, Simbu received the university awards for doctorates at Vels University, Chennai. The actor has shared the news on his Twitter account, posting pictures from the ceremony. Simbu dedicated the honour to his cinema fans and thanked his family for their constant support during this journey.

Silambarasan TR has shared a few pictures wherein he is seen receiving his doctorate from Dr Ishari K Ganesh, founder and chairman of Vels University, Chennai. The actor is seen wearing a convocation day gown at the ceremony.

Simbu’s tweet reads, “Thanking all the committee members of Vels University for bestowing the Honorary Doctorate upon me. I dedicate this huge honour to Tamil cinema, my Appa & Amma! Cinema happened to me because of them! Finally. Nandri Iraiva!”

Twitter post by Silambarasan TR: https://twitter.com/SilambarasanTR_/status/1480807954815152129?t=1oNovMHSMxtBfjFLmlR6gQ&s=19

Simbu’s tweet has received more than 18,000 likes so far as it has been re-tweeted by more than 3,500 users.

Simbu’s family members, including his father, T Rajendar, and mother, Usha Rajendar, attended the ceremony. The actor thanked the university’s committee members for bestowing the honour upon him, and he dedicated it to Tamil cinema and his mother and father.

Simbu’s fans have flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes, and they are wishing him luck for his future endeavours.

Earlier, Simbu had already been awarded a doctorate for his contributions as a singer and songwriter.

In January 2021, Simbu was seen as the lead actor in Eeswaran, directed by Suseenthiran.

On the work front, in 2022, Simbu will be seen in Vendu Thaninathu Kaadu, which is being bankrolled by Vels Film International. The film is being helmed by Gautham Menon.

