Actor Simbu, Composer Anirudh’s Tweets About Tamil Language Have a Backstory

Actor Simbu and composer Anirudh recently tweeted that they would contribute to Tamil using the hashtag Tamilconnects. Many have been wondering about the reason and intention behind the tweet. The popular belief was that their tweets came as a reaction to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about making Hindi the alternative to English in India. However, there’s more to Simbu and Anirudh’s tweets. Before that, let’s know a bit more about what India’s home minister said.

Speaking at the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Business Language Committee in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah said that India should be made the national language and that the alternative to English in Hindi. People from non-Hindi speaking states should speak Hindi instead of English. He said it was time India made Hindi an alternative language to English.

Politicians and filmmakers have condemned Amit Shah’s speech on social media. The AIADMK, Tamil Nadu’s opposition party, stated on Saturday that people could learn Hindi on their own accord, adding that the imposition of any language was wrong.

Advertisement

Musician AR Rahman also shared an image of a traditional Tamil woman on his social media profile, hailing the Dravidian language. Following this, Simbu and composer Anirudh tweeted that they would contribute to the Tamil language. It is widely believed that they were saying this as a protest against Hindi imposition.

Simbu also shared a photo of himself with the caption, “A new update for all of you, a new beginning" and used the hashtag Tamilconnects. The tweets of the two celebrities caused a storm on the internet, with many speculating and concluding different things.

It has now been revealed that Simbu and Anirudh will be teaming up to promote the Aaha Tamil OTT platform. It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will officially launch this site on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.