Director Desing Periyaswamy has impressed the audiences with his first film Kannum Kannum Kolliyaditthal. He drew attention by using Rajinikanth’s punch lines at several places in his film. There has been a lot of discussion about actor Silambarasan’s upcoming movie with director Desingh Periyasamy over the past few days. The movie is being made by iconic actor Kamal Haasan under his production company Raaj Kamal Productions, and it is scheduled to go on the floors this year.

According to latest updates, Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, will appear in two roles in this historical action thriller. Anirudh Ravichander would be composing a Simbu movie for the first time with this project, according to sources.

“It’s an out-and-out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film to date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career. It features STR in a dual role, and both the characters have their own distinct identity,” said a source, reported Pinkvilla.

The team is now working on pre-production and hopes to begin shooting the movie sometime in or around the month of July.

Simbu is now working on Pathu Thala, an Obeli Krishna-directed mob thriller that will be his next film to be released. Moreover, he is attempting to work with Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu once more on an AGS Entertainment-produced movie. His most recent film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which was helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, was also a smash success in Tamil cinema.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran play the key parts in the upcoming Tollywood film 18 Pages, in which Simbu recently wrapped up recording a song. The soundtrack for the movie was written by Gopi Sundar.

